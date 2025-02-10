Role of maritime security increased, says minister

KARACHI: The two-day Aman Dialogue, a maiden event conducted as an adjunct to the ninth exercise, commenced at the Pakistan Naval Academy, on Sunday.

Addressing the ceremony organised by the Pakistan Navy, Defence Minister Khawaja Muha­mmad Asif said that changes taking place at the global level have had an impact on all sectors. In this era of globalisation, the role of maritime security has further increased, he added.

Khawaja Asif, who was chief guest at the event, said that along with natural resources, maritime trade is also of great importance. He said that taking collective actions to address these challenges is the need of the hour.

He said the era of globalisation, rapidly evolving technologies, transition of world power structures and growing threats from non-state actors had made it “obligatory for us to sit together, discuss our challenges together and learn from each other and formulate strategies for the common good of our people”.

The dialogue brought together the heads of navies, maritime organisations, and renowned academicians from around the globe.

In his welcome address, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, underscored the significance of the Aman Dialogue and emphasised the need for sharing experiences among maritime nations to formulate actionable strategies for countering emerging maritime threats.

“We envisioned these waters not an arena of confrontation but as a common avenue for the cooperation,” he said. He stressed that collaborative maritime security had become an imperative for ensuring robust maritime security.

In his keynote address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed applauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting a collaborative approach to tackle complex maritime security challenges.

He highlighted Navy’s contributions to raising awareness about blue economy and supporting the socio-economic uplift of coastal communities.

On the sidelines of the Aman Dialogue, the chief of the naval staff held interactive meetings with the heads of navies and coast guards attending the event.

These meetings focused on contemporary maritime issues, matters of mutual interest, and prospects for enhanced maritime collaboration.

Under the overarching theme of ‘Secure Seas, Prosperous Future’, the Aman Dialogue features multiple panel discussions and deliberations by the chiefs of navies and heads of delegations on a wide range of topics, including maritime security, maritime cooperation, blue economy, and the impact of technology on maritime security.

The dialogue provides an exclusive platform for global naval leadership, supported by renowned academia, to devise strategies for a secure maritime future.

With input from APP

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2025