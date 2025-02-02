Police seek govt guidance on medical assistance, deportation of American woman Onijah Robinson

Police have decided to approach the federal government to seek guidance on medical and psychological assistance and the expedited deportation process of US Citizen Onijah Andrew Robinson, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com on Sunday.

Robinson, 33, arrived in Karachi in October to marry Nidal Ahmed Memon, 19, whom she met online. Memon later abandoned her, citing family objections, and is now untraceable, according to Arab News. Refusing to return home, she spent nearly 30 hours outside his apartment before moving to a Chhipa shelter.

DIG Raza said that South police wrote a letter to the Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police to approach the Sindh government for guidance from the federal government about Robinson’s medical treatment and deportation.

The South police chief said that at present, the foreigner was admitted to the psychiatric ward at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

According to the contents of the letter written by South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahzoor Ali and seen by Dawn.com, Robinson arrived in Karachi on October 11, 2024.

“She came to visit Pakistan to meet her online friend who did not show up,” the letter read. “Since then, she was left ’unattended and started roaming around the city, posing a potential risk to her life.”

Her case gained attention after Jafriya Disaster Management Cell Welfare Organisation (JDC) founder Zaffar Abbas highlighted it on social media. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori later intervened to extend her expired visa and arrange her return to the US. She, however, refused to cooperate.

The letter suggested that the incident had a “significant impact” on her mental wellbeing and as the matter gained public attention, “several individuals approached her with ‘ulterior motives,’ further compromising her security”.

“Given her status as a foreign citizen, the situation placed her in a vulnerable position, jeopardising her life,” the letter continued. “Consequently, the police authorities intervened to handle the situation.

The SSP wrote that during interactions with Robinson, it became evident that she required “urgent medical attention” for her psychological condition. “Therefore, she was temporarily placed under the supervision of medical authorities for psychological help,” the letter added.

The letter did not elaborate on any disorders she may be suffering from.

“Given these circumstances, the metropolis police chief has been requested to approach concerned quarters to provide guidance regarding her continuation of provision of medical assistance,” the letter read, requesting that the deportation process be initiated for her “timely return to her homeland.”