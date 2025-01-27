E-Paper | January 27, 2025

Iran deputy FM says no contact with US since Trump’s return

AFP Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 05:17pm

Iran and the United States have not exchanged any messages since the return of Donald Trump to the White House, a senior Iranian diplomat said on Monday.

“It has only been a few days since the new American administration took office and no messages have been exchanged,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the local ISNA news agency.

During his first term, Trump pursued a policy of “maximum pressure”, withdrawing the US from a landmark nuclear deal which imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

Tehran adhered to the deal — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — until Washington’s withdrawal but then began rolling back its commitments. Efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact have since faltered.

“We have to plan calmly and patiently. When the policies of the other side (Trump) are announced, we act accordingly,” said Takht-Ravanchi.

On Thursday, Trump said he hoped to avoid military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, hoping for an agreement.

Iran has repeatedly expressed willingness to revive the deal, and President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in July, has called for an end to his country’s isolation.

Earlier this month, before Trump officially returned to the White House, Iranian officials held nuclear talks with counterparts from Britain, France and Germany.

Both sides described the talks as “frank and constructive”.

Takht-Ravanchi said that it was the third round of talks after two earlier rounds one in Geneva and another in New York last year.

He expected another round of talks to be held “within a month” but said the “date has not been confirmed yet”. Takht-Ravanchi said Iran and European countries agreed on the framework of the JCPOA which entails curbing Iran’s nuclear activities in return for lifting sanctions.

“We will not include non-nuclear issues in the negotiations, as was done in the JCPOA negotiations,” he added.

US Iran Rift
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian purge
Updated 27 Jan, 2025

Trumpian purge

For Trump and his MAGA support base, these moves are necessary to preserve what they view as the American way of life.
World Bank’s view
27 Jan, 2025

World Bank’s view

PAKISTAN is at a critical point. Inconsistent and poor economic policies of the past have had an adverse impact on...
Learning losses
27 Jan, 2025

Learning losses

WHEN thermometers in Lahore hit 48°C last May, it led to closures across the region. From Dhaka to Manila, some ...
Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...