Iran ‘never’ plotted to kill Donald Trump, Iranian president tells US media

Just days before Donald Trump is set to return to the White House, Iran’s president has reiterated his country’s categorical denial of being part of a plot to kill Trump during his election campaign last year.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in his first interview with a US media outlet since Trump survived an assassination attempt last July, and also after the US Justice Department in November charged an Iranian man in connection with a plot to kill Trump the previous month.

Trump won the election on November 5 and is set to take office next Monday.

“We have never attempted this to begin with, and we never will,” Pezeshkian told NBC News in an interview in Tehran on Tuesday.

He went on to say that accusations that Iran tried to assassinate Trump are part of “schemes by foreigners” — referring to Israel and other countries — to “feed into Iranophobia.”

On relations with the US and the tension with the Western countries over the Iranian nuclear issue, along with the recent threats by Trump to increase sanctions and put more pressure on Iran, Pezeshkian charged that the US had “attempted to topple Iran”.

“I do hope that Trump will work for peace in the region and the world, not conversely contribute to bloodshed or war,” he also said.

On dialogue with the US and Western countries, the Iranian president said his country had “upheld all the commitments” regarding its nuclear program, adding: “But, unfortunately, it was the other party that didn’t live up to its promises and obligations.”

Asked about a possible US-Israel military strike on Iran, he said that Iran “will react to any action” and will defend itself, stressing that any attack on Iran would “be detrimental to all actors,” not only Iran.

On the issue of ongoing Gaza ceasefire efforts between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, Pezeshkian said Iran does whatever it can do “in order for peace to prevail in the region”.

Recent comments from participants in the cease-fire talks have pointed to a possibly imminent deal.

Israel has continued its conflict in Gaza, which has killed more than 46,600 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.