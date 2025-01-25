E-Paper | January 25, 2025

BYC holds Dalbandin rally amid reported network suspensions

Abdullah Zehri Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 08:04pm
BYC supporters gather in Dalbandin in Balochistan on January 24 ahead of a large rally. — Photo via X (@BalochYakjehtiC)
BYC supporters gather in Dalbandin in Balochistan on January 24 ahead of a large rally. — Photo via X (@BalochYakjehtiC)

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) held a large gathering in Balochistan’s Dalbandin area on Saturday, amid reported suspension of mobile networks in the area.

Authorities have said that Section 144 is in place in the region and organisers are fearful of a potential crackdown on the event.

Talking to Dawn, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that while it was the constitutional right of every citizen in Pakistan to assemble, the BYC is holding its event in spite of the fact that Section 144 is imposed in Balochistan. In this case, it is up to the local administration to allow permission for the rally.

“Keeping in view the security situation of the province and to prevent untoward incidents to take place, the internet has been shut down in Dalbandin,” Rind said.

Beeburg Baloch, one of the BYC organisers, told Dawn.com today that mobile services in Dalbandin, Chagai and Noshki have been suspended for three days.

“Today, mobile service is completely suspended in Dalbandin, while there is no contact with the convoys coming from Noshki,” the organiser said. “We feel that mobile service has been completely suspended in Noshki as well.”

BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch addressed the crowd alongside Dr Sabiha Baloch, Shahji Sibghatullah, Sammi Deen Baloch and other BYC figures.

“We will not allow anyone to loot the mineral resources of Balochistan,” she said. “No mega projects will take place without the will and intentions of the Baloch people.”

During her speech, she called on human rights organisations to take notice of “atrocities” committed in the province.

“Injustices have united the Baloch today,” she said.

