Despite Section 144, BYC to go ahead with Dalbandin jalsa

Muhammad Akbar Notezai Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 11:28am
Baloch women gather prior to a protest sit-in in Dalbandin, on January 24, 2025. — X/BalochYakjehtiC

QUETTA: Despite warnings from the authorities that Section 144 is in place, the Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) is gearing up to hold a jalsa in Dalbandin today (Saturday).

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the district headquarters of the resource-rich Chaghi district, while organisers of the public meeting fear that a potential crackdown on their event — similar to the action against the ‘Baloch National Gathering’ held in Gwadar last year.

Locals told Dawn that while phone services were still active, they feared that these may also be deactivated on Saturday.

BYC’s Mahrang Baloch said that families of Baloch missing persons from across the province would join the jalsa, and claimed that the authorities had been warning local shopkeepers, students and teachers to stay away.

Vowing to remain peaceful, she said that if the authorities did crack down on their activists, they would respond accordingly and peacefully.

Talking to Dawn, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that while it was the constitutional right of every citizen in Pakistan to assemble, the BYC is holding its event in spite of the fact that Section 144 is imposed in Balochistan.

In this case, it is up to the local administration, whether they allow permission for the jalsa or not.

“Keeping in view the security situation of the province and to prevent untoward incidents to take place, the internet has been shutdown in Dalbandin,” Mr Rind said.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2025

