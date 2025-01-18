E-Paper | January 19, 2025

Karachi police arrest 25 Baloch Yakjehti Committee protesters during Lyari march

Imtiaz Ali Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 11:44pm
Karachi police arrest activists from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee during a rally on January 18. — Screengrab via X (@BalochYakjehtiC)
Karachi police arrest activists from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee during a rally on January 18. — Screengrab via X (@BalochYakjehtiC)

Over two dozen Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and workers were arrested on Saturday when police attempted to disperse a march in Lyari, according to police and organisers.

City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz told Dawn.com that 25 protesters were detained as they were involved in “anti-Pakistan activity”.

BYC activists alleged that police launched a “violent crackdown” and manhandled those attending the march.

“The police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have launched a violent crackdown on peaceful Baloch citizens and members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee,” the BYC said in a statement posted on X. It added that it had planned a mobilisation campaign in Liyari, leading up to an event on January 25 in Dalbandin.

“However, when BYC members and participants arrived at Miran Naka near Lyari, they were met with force, baton charges, and arrests by the oolice,” the statement added.

BYC members, including Lala Wahab Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, Fouzia Baloch and Amna Baloch, were “illegally arrested”, the statement reads. It added that Sammi Deen was allegedly being harassed while in police custody and that she “escaped an assassination attempt just yesterday”.

SSP Aziz denied the BYC’s allegations.

BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch issued a video statement condemning the authorities’ response to the march and accusing them of having “attacked Baloch pride and dignity by laying hands on the veil of Baloch women”.

“Police attacked the peaceful protesters and pulled veils off their heads,” Mahrang alleged. “This is not the first time this has happened, every time the BYC plans an event in Karachi, the press club is sealed.”

She demanded the release of the arrested BYC leaders, warning that if the police continued employing heavy-handed responses to disperse marches, the BYC would lead a movement in Karachi.

