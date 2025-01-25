E-Paper | January 25, 2025

More PIA crew booked for ‘smuggling’ smartphones

Mohammad Asghar Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 07:55am

RAWALPINDI: Just a day after two flight attendants of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were terminated from service for their alleged involvement in cell phone smuggling, five more airline employees have been suspended following the recovery of 78 smartphones by the Customs authorities from PIA flight PK-222, which arrived at Multan from Dubai.

While Customs authorities booked the five PIA employees after recovering the phones from their possession, the value of the seized items was not specified in the case registered against them under the Customs Act, 1969.

The PIA management, on the other hand, suspended the five employees, including two stewardesses, and served them with show-cause notices after the Customs officials recovered the latest smartphones during the routine check at Multan International Airport.

According to a spokesman for the airline, in addition to suspension of all five cabin crew members and issuance of notices to them, the PIA administration also initiated departmental action against them for further investigation.

In case of conviction, the strictest punishment would be determined as per company policy, the spokesman said, adding that the airline administration did not tolerate any unethical action by its employees.

He said all the five crew members were allowed to leave the airport by the Customs authorities after the seizure, as legal course of action would be followed.

Sources said the Customs authorities seized 24 smartphones from two stewardesses, and in the light of intelligence information that they were carrying smartphones in large numbers.

Later, a senior purser and two flight stewards were called back from the hotel and 54 smartphones were recovered from them as well.

The PIA’s administration and discipline division issued notice to them, including the two stewardesses, with the directive to respond within three days of receipt of the show-cause notice as to why disciplinary action in accordance with PIACL rules should not be taken against them.

It was also intimated to them that if nothing in writing was received within the stipulated time, it would be presumed that they had nothing to say in their defence and they accepted the charges levelled against them and further action as per rule of PIACL would be taken against them.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2025

