New Gwadar airport starts operations with landing of first PIA flight

Dawn.com Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 11:42am
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight lands at the Gwadar International Airport — DawnNewsTV
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed at the Gwadar International Airport, making it the first commercial aircraft to arrive at the new airport after its inauguration on Monday.

According to the flight schedule available on the website of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, the flight was expected to depart 9:20am, landing at 11:40am.

In addition to passengers, high-ranking officials from the aviation division were also onboard the inaugural flight.

Meanwhile, Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif was present at the ceremony to welcome the passengers at the new airport.

Previously, the New Gwadar International Airport, developed with a $230 million grant by China, had remained largely inactive due to the failure of aviation and port authorities to market the facility internationally or engage consultants for its commercialisation.

