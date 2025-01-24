E-Paper | January 24, 2025

PIA sacks two employees for ‘smuggling’ mobile phones

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 09:13am

RAWALPINDI: Two employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) including an air hostess and a steward were dismissed from service after they were allegedly found guilty of smuggling mobile phones from Canada to Pakistan.

A spokesman for the PIA said that the two employees were terminated after a thorough investigation.

He said customs authorities had caught the female suspect, a resident of Multan, after five mobile phones were recovered from her possession on her return from Toronto in October last year.

During the inquiry, she failed to defend her action, he said.

An inquiry against another senior flight steward, a resident of Lahore, was conducted after five mobile phones were recovered from him on arrival at Alama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

“The manager administration and discipline issued a show-cause notice which was followed by an inquiry. Before the imposition of penalty, he was offered an opportunity to defend himself through a video link,” the spokesperson said.

Keeping in view the entire case, the Chief Human Resource Officer dismissed him from his service with immediate effect. He was also directed to surrender his PIA ID card, family card and airport pass. The PIA spokesman said that the national flag carrier will not tolerate any violation of the law.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has taken note of stray dog sightings in the landside area of the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), Karachi.

The authority was reportedly alarmed by a video circulating on social media and reported by the mainstream media.

A spokesperson for the PAA said in a statement on Thursday that the airport spans 3,700 acres and the landside area, unlike the fully secured and fenced airside, is an open zone surrounded by densely populated neighbourhoods. These neighbourhoods include eateries and other establishments that often attract stray dogs, he said.

“Despite regular cleaning of garbage pits under PAA’s jurisdiction, the presence of stray dogs in adjacent areas remains a challenge.” The airside, where main flight operations occur, is completely secured with robust fencing and monitored 24/7 by specialised teams to prevent any possible intrusion, he said.

To mitigate the risk on the landside, PAA has contacted the Edhi Foundation to help manage stray dogs and has written to the local administration, urging them to intensify efforts to keep stray dogs away from airport premises.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital dragnet
24 Jan, 2025

Digital dragnet

The Pakistani state must stop inflicting wounds on itself and learn to resolve its internal issues through social and political means.
USC closure
24 Jan, 2025

USC closure

THE PML-N government seems to have finally firmed up its mind on the future of the Utility Stores. The cabinet has...
Hindu exodus
24 Jan, 2025

Hindu exodus

THE vision of this country’s founding father was that of a Muslim-majority state where members of all religious...
A dying light
Updated 23 Jan, 2025

A dying light

Objections to the 26th Amendment must be settled quickly for the Supreme Court's sake.
Controversial canals
23 Jan, 2025

Controversial canals

THE Punjab government’s contentious plans to build new canals to facilitate corporate farming in the province ...
Killjoys
23 Jan, 2025

Killjoys

THE skies over Lahore have fallen silent. Punjab’s latest legislation banning kite flying represents a troubling...