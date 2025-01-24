PIA sacks two employees for ‘smuggling’ mobile phones

RAWALPINDI: Two employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) including an air hostess and a steward were dismissed from service after they were allegedly found guilty of smuggling mobile phones from Canada to Pakistan.

A spokesman for the PIA said that the two employees were terminated after a thorough investigation.

He said customs authorities had caught the female suspect, a resident of Multan, after five mobile phones were recovered from her possession on her return from Toronto in October last year.

During the inquiry, she failed to defend her action, he said.

An inquiry against another senior flight steward, a resident of Lahore, was conducted after five mobile phones were recovered from him on arrival at Alama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

“The manager administration and discipline issued a show-cause notice which was followed by an inquiry. Before the imposition of penalty, he was offered an opportunity to defend himself through a video link,” the spokesperson said.

Keeping in view the entire case, the Chief Human Resource Officer dismissed him from his service with immediate effect. He was also directed to surrender his PIA ID card, family card and airport pass. The PIA spokesman said that the national flag carrier will not tolerate any violation of the law.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has taken note of stray dog sightings in the landside area of the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), Karachi.

The authority was reportedly alarmed by a video circulating on social media and reported by the mainstream media.

A spokesperson for the PAA said in a statement on Thursday that the airport spans 3,700 acres and the landside area, unlike the fully secured and fenced airside, is an open zone surrounded by densely populated neighbourhoods. These neighbourhoods include eateries and other establishments that often attract stray dogs, he said.

“Despite regular cleaning of garbage pits under PAA’s jurisdiction, the presence of stray dogs in adjacent areas remains a challenge.” The airside, where main flight operations occur, is completely secured with robust fencing and monitored 24/7 by specialised teams to prevent any possible intrusion, he said.

To mitigate the risk on the landside, PAA has contacted the Edhi Foundation to help manage stray dogs and has written to the local administration, urging them to intensify efforts to keep stray dogs away from airport premises.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2025