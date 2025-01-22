Cabinet extends licences for 86 foreign pilots

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the extension of licences for 86 foreign pilots currently employed in Pakistan for the past two years.

The decision, made during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, followed a recommendation from the Cabinet Division. The cabinet also approved a three-year licence validation for foreign pilots hired in 2025, according to a press release from the Media Wing of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Officials informed the meeting that the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on Pakistani pilots in recent years had compelled local airlines to hire foreign pilots. The Cabinet Division’s recommendations will be implemented following the completion of legal formalities.

PM Shehbaz also said the newly inaugurated Gwadar Interna­tional Airport would not only benefit the economy of Balochistan but also Pakistan’s economy.

Presiding over the federal cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz said the airport was constructed with the help of a $230 million Chinese grant, adding that the airport “is a gift for Pakistan from China and we should honour it”.

PM calls Gwadar airport ‘gift from China’; forms Khawaja Asif-led committee to review Toshakhana Act 2024

“Creating hurdles in completion of Gwadar Port is also animosity with Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that “the enemies of Pakistan do not want [the] operationalisation of Gwadar Port”.

Key decisions

The prime minister also formed a committee, headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, to review the Toshakhana Act 2024, aiming to introduce greater transparency in the system.

The cabinet also approved rules for appointing the chairman and members of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority, based on recommendations from the Cabinet Division.

An amendment to the Rules of Business 1973 was also sanctioned, transferring the responsibility of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 from the Ministry of IT and Telecom to the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Dr Ammar Habib Khan as member finance of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Appellate Tribu­nal, based on recommendations from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the formation of a committee to expedite the restructuring process of the Utility Stores Corporation and improve its monitoring mechanisms.

He also stressed the need for a new strategy to ensure the Prime Minister’s Relief Package reaches deserving beneficiaries.

The cabinet ratified decisions taken during Economic Coordination Committee meetings held on Jan 6 and Jan 17.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2024