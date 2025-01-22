E-Paper | January 22, 2025

PM orders probe into dredging contract of Karachi Port Trust

Kalbe Ali Published January 22, 2025 Updated January 22, 2025 10:01am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an inquiry into the alleged procurement violations in a dredging contract awarded by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Documents reveal that KPT recommended awarding the dredging contract to a Chinese company despite the technical committee’s concerns against this firm.

A four-member committee has been formed, led by the chairman of PM’s Inspection Commission.

The committee includes the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, the Managing Director of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, and a representative from the Intelligence Bureau Division.

The committee is tasked with investigating any deviations, omissions, or violations in the technical and financial evaluation of the tendering process.

They will review the rationale for qualifying or disqualifying bidders, identify responsible individuals or departments, and provide recommendations for addressing the issues and safeguarding public interest.

The technical committee evaluated bids from four international companies and found the Chinese firm’s equipment non-compliant with timelines and quality standards.

Besides, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) had earlier raised concerns about the transparency of the process, emphasising the need to publish the technical report. KPT responded that the report was withheld pending final discussions with the Chinese firm.

Incidentally, a senior official of the KPT said that the award of contract to a non-compliant bidder could jeopardise the project’s critical deadlines, endangering vessel navigation during the monsoon season.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2025

