5 injured as sewer caves in following gas explosion in Karachi’s Bilal Colony

Imtiaz Ali Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 09:12pm
Five people were injured on Monday when a gas explosion occurred in a sewer in Bilal Colony. — DawnNews TV
Five people were injured on Monday when a gas explosion occurred in a sewer in Karachi’s Bilal Colony, police officials said.

The explosion occurred after gas filled a sewer line running along the road. The slab above the sewer caved in, injuring five people, according to a statement by Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui.

The incident took place along the footpath at the junction of North Karachi Sector 5JD.

The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, according to the statement.

Bilal Colony police were present at the spot and relevant authorities had also been summoned.

