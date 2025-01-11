India’s Bumrah sidelined, Shami returns for England T20 series

India’s injured quick Jasprit Bumrah will miss the five-match T20 international series with England, while Mohammad Shami has returned to the squad after more than a year out with an ankle injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

Bumrah, the highest wicket-taker in the recent test series with Australia which India lost 3-1, had back spasms during the final test in Sydney, which forced him out of the match midway.

Seamer Shami, who had surgery on his injured ankle, is back for the first time since the 50-over World Cup final in November 2023 where hosts India lost to Australia.

Rishabh Pant is another notable absence, with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel the two wicketkeepers named in the squad.

India host England in the first T20 on January 22, with the series concluding on February 12 with a three-match one-day series to follow before next month’s Champions Trophy.