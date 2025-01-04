E-Paper | January 04, 2025

India captain Bumrah heads to hospital for scans: report

Reuters Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 12:57pm

India captain Jasprit Bumrah left the Sydney Cricket Ground for scans of an unspecified injury after lunch on the second day of the fifth test against Australia, media said on Saturday.

Television pictures showed the fast bowler, who has been the most influential player in the five-match series, leave the ground about an hour after the first break of the day.

Bumrah, who dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session to take his series tally to 32 wickets at an average of 13.06, did not come out onto the field after the lunch break.

No one from the India team was immediately available for comment.

India, who dropped captain Rohit Sharma for the match, need to win in Sydney to square up the series at 2-2 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

