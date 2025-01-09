E-Paper | January 09, 2025

Four Pakistani banks in S&P’s Asia-Pacific top 10 list

Shahid Iqbal Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 09:55am

KARACHI: Four Pakistani banks ranked as the best among the top 10 Asia Pacific lenders in 2024, reported S&P Global Intelligence on Wednesday.

“Pakistani banks dominated a ranking of Asia-Pacific lenders with the best-performing stocks in 2024, as several banks based in the region’s developing economies performed better on the metric of total returns than those in traditional powerhouse nations,” said the S&P report.

Four Pakistan-based lenders, led by United Bank Ltd (UBL), made the top 10, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. UBL, which has a market capitalisation of $1.68 billion, recorded a total stock return of 159.7 per cent to place second in a ranking of the region’s best-performing bank stocks.

The data shows it trailed behind Indonesia’s PT Bank Artha Graha Internasional Tbk, which has a market cap of $270 million and made total returns of 193.2pc in the year.

UBL, NBP, Alfalah, BoP post best stock returns in 2024

Other Pakistani banks in the top ten list were the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), offering a return of 108.4pc, Bank Alfalah Ltd (BAFL) 107.1pc and Bank of Punjab (BoP) 98.4pc.

Allied Bank Ltd (ABL) and Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd were placed in the list of top 15 banks as 14th and 15th with a return of 94.5pc and 93.2pc, respectively.

Japan was the only country with multiple lenders in the top 10 best performers, while the remaining spots were taken by one bank each from Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

The ranking looked at Asia-Pacific lenders with a market capital of over $100m as of Dec 31. According to the data, small-cap banks dominated the list, with only six of the 15 best-performing lenders exceeding a market cap of $1bn.

The report notes that many Pakistani banks recovered from an earlier share price slump amid the nation’s weakening economy and surging inflation. Pakistan’s economy recovered in the second half of 2024 thanks to a funding programme by the IMF.

Pakistani banks were the blue chips while the PSX set new records each day in the last quarter of 2024.

Japan’s SBI Sumishin Net Bank Ltd ranked third among banks in the region with the highest total returns, while Rakuten Bank Ltd. was seventh, the Market Intelligence data shows.

Indian lenders worst-performers

Meanwhile, relatively slow economic growth in China and India weighed on the share prices of banks in Asia-Pacific’s two major growth engines. No lenders in mainland China or India made the top 15 best-performers list.

Seven Indian lenders were included in the list of worst-performing 15 banks. India’s RBL Bank Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd and ESAF Small Finance Bank were among the 10 biggest losers, with total returns down between 43.1pc and 38pc, data show.

Indian banks are expected to face continued earnings pressure amid headwinds such as subdued credit growth and the country’s economic slowdown. Acco­rding to the report, the Reserve Bank of India projects a GDP growth rate of 6.6pc for 2024–25 compared to 8.2pc in the preceding year.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...
Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...