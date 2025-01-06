E-Paper | January 06, 2025

Bahawalpur man kills polio-torn daughter, injures son, self

A Correspondent Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 11:07am

BAHAWALPUR: A man killed his physically challenged young daughter, attempted to kill his son before making a suicide bid by slitting his own throat at Basti Luniwala Adda near Shahnal on the Shujabad Road in Lodhran district.

The man, identified as Muhammad Ismail (47), cut the throats of his 23-year-old daughter Mussarat who had polio-related issues since childhood and 25-year-old son Khalid with a sharp-edged knife before cutting his own throat with the same weapon.

Mussarat succumbed to her wounds while her father and brother were in serious condition.

They were shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) where their condition was stated to be critical.

According to police and Rescue 1122, there was some family dispute due to which Muhammad Ismail (47) took the extreme step in a fit of rage and slashed the throats of his son and daughter. When he realised his blunder, he attempted to kill himself too.

Rescue 1122 media coordinator Muhammad Safdar told Dawn that on receiving the emergency call, when the rescuers reached the scene, the girl had already expired while both Ismail and Khalid were in serious condition.

They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran where the doctors sent them to the BVH in Bahawalpur.

Lodhran Saddar police officials also reached the scene.

Ismail’s second son, Ijaz Ahmed, said his father had mental health issues and he was getting treatment from a doctor in Lodhran. He said at the time of the occurrence of the incident, Ismail was recovering from the death of his nephew.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2025

