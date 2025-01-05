Balochistan MPAs oppose handing over Levies area to police

QUETTA: A bipartisan resolution in the Balochistan Assembly has opposed the handover of the area under Levies jurisdiction to the police.

The resolution moved on Saturday, was opposed by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, who said the government had no plan to abolish the Levies force.

The joint resolution was moved by Mir Rehmat Baloch during the assembly session presided over by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

The other movers included opposition leader Mir Younis Zehri, Syed Zafar Ali, Rehmat Baloch, Zabit Reki, Khair Jan Baloch, Dastagir Badini, Maulana Hidayatur Rehan, Asghar Ali and Ume Kalsoom.

Lawmakers say move failed in past; CM says govt plans to modernise force

The resolution stated that the experience of converting areas under Levies jurisdiction into “A area” failed in the past and a similar attempt shouldn’t be made again.

Under the law, Levies operate in parts of Balochistan declared “B-Area” by the government. In these areas, the Levies, under the command of division and district officials, act as a law enforcement agency.

In the “A-Area”, Balochistan Police acts as a law enforcement agency.

According to the movers of the resolution, the government was planning to convert the area under Levies jurisdiction into police’s without consulting representatives of the people.

Mr Zehri, the opposition leader, pointed out that the attempt to dissolve the Levies during Musharraf’s era was a failure, as the Balochistan police could not establish peace in the province.

Provincial Minister Noor Mohammad Dummar criticised the idea of abolishing the Levies, stating that no such proposal had been presented to the cabinet, making further discussion unnecessary.

Provincial Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani confirmed that no decision had been made regarding the dissolution of the Levies, and the government should clarify this issue.

In response, CM Bugti clarified that the provincial government had al­­ready taken steps to modernise the Levies force.

He pointed out that the government would not make any decisions without the consent of assembly members and suggested creating a committee inclduing government and opposition members, retired police officers, and Levies representatives to improve the Levies force.

He said the government was open to reforms and emphasised the assembly’s role in lawmaking, not infrastructure development.

The speaker then referred the matter to the Standing Committee on Home and Tribal Affairs and adjourned the session indefinitely.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2025