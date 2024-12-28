Balochistan lawmakers assured of probe into illegal land allotment

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly lawmakers on Friday expressed serious concerns over ‘illegal’ allotment of state land and demanded action against the officials involved in this scam.

Minister for Revenue Mir Asim Kurd alias Gello, however, denied that the state land was allotted during the incumbent government and assured the house that a probe would be carried out into the allotment made during the previous government.

Taking the floor soon after the assembly session began, the opposition leader in the Balochistan Assembly, Mir Younis Aziz Zehri, raised the issue of land allotment on a point of order. He expressed serious concern over the illegal allotments by the relevant authorities during the previous government.

He demanded an inquiry into the allotments and urged the provincial ministers to avoid involving themselves in selling state resources.

Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani assured the house that any irregularities reported would be investigated.

The opposition and government members also took up the issue of converting the levies force “B” area into the police’s “A” area, demanding that chief secretary and additional chief secretary (home and tribal affairs) brief the house on the issue.

JUI-F MPAs Mir Zabit Reki, Asghar Ali Tareen and Ghulam Dastagir Badini also spoke on the levies issue and demanded that a thorough discussion on it in the house.

Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai assured the lawmakers that the issue would be discussed during the ongoing session.

PAC chairman Asghar Ali Tareen talked about the delays in payment of salaries to employees of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University sub-campuses in Pishin, Khuzdar and Noshki. He demanded the relevant authorities to ensure immediate payments.

The finance minister disclosed that funds had already been disbursed to the university, but admitted that the employees were yet to receive their dues. He announced plans to directly transfer funds to the sub-campuses by Dec 31.

JUI-F legislator Dr Nawaz raised concerns about the financial crisis faced by Bolan Medical Hospital, which was reportedly charging patients for medicines due to lack of funds. The speaker instructed him to formally present the issue in the assembly for resolution.

Several members, including PAC chairman Tareen, Mr Zahri and Khair Jan Baloch, criticised the use of project directors for initiatives like the Quetta Development Package, Jhalawan Medical College, and housing projects in Awaran.

