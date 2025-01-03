E-Paper | January 03, 2025

Amir Muqam criticises Imran’s ‘self-centered’ politics as govt-PTI to continue talks next week

APP Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 02:51pm

Federal Minister for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions, Amir Muqam, on Friday strongly criticised PTI founder Imran Khan, stating that he “prioritises self-defence over the country’s interests”, questioning his commitment to the nation’s well-being.

Since Imran’s incarceration last year in several cases, PTI’s relations with the government and the establishment have deteriorated sharply, marked by protests that frequently escalated into violence amid state repression.

Following the turmoil, Imran established a five-member committee to hold talks with “anyone,” signalling a shift in PTI lawmakers’ stance in parliament. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also formed a committee with ruling coalition members.

The first meeting between the two sides took place on December 23, while the second one occurred yesterday (Jan 2). So far, the two sides have not made significant headway, as the PTI leadership sought frequent meetings with Imran to finalise their list of demands. The government and the opposition will meet again, possibly next week.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Muqam urged the PTI to engage in dialogue with the government to address pressing economic issues and work towards the country’s betterment, rather than “pursuing self-centred politics”.

The PTI has been quite vocal about its key demands — a judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 violence and the release of political prisoners, including Imran.

While responding to a query, Muqam clarified that the government’s negotiation committee does not have the authority to decide on Imran’s release.

He added that the decision will be made by the courts, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and allowing the judicial process to run its course.

Muqam encouraged PTI to take the legal route, allowing the courts to determine Imran’s fate.

He also urged PTI to seize the negotiation opportunity and make the roundtable discussion a success, saying, “This approach can only lead to a mutually beneficial outcome, where both parties find common ground and work together to address pressing issues.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram peace deal
03 Jan, 2025

Kurram peace deal

It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that people of all sects can travel to and from the district without fear.
Pension reform
03 Jan, 2025

Pension reform

THE federal government has finally implemented several parametric reforms introduced in the last two budgets to...
The Indian hand
03 Jan, 2025

The Indian hand

OFFICIALS of the Modi regime were operating under a rather warped sense of reality, playing out Bollywood fantasies...
Economic plan
Updated 02 Jan, 2025

Economic plan

Absence of policy reforms allows the bureaucracy a lot of space to wriggle out of responsibility.
On life support
02 Jan, 2025

On life support

PAKISTAN stands at a precarious crossroads as we embark on a new year. Pildat’s Quality of Democracy report has...
Harsh sentence
02 Jan, 2025

Harsh sentence

USING lawfare to swiftly get rid of political opponents makes a mockery of the legal system, especially when ...