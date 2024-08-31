E-Paper | August 31, 2024

Amir Muqam predicts bleak political future for Imran

Our Correspondent Published August 31, 2024 Updated August 31, 2024 07:52am

MARDAN: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan,Engr Amir Muqam has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has no political future as his chapter has been closed.

He was talking to journalists at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League KP provincial president of minority-wing Suraish Kumar here the other day.

He claimed that the incumbent PTI provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had broken all records of corruption.

He also alleged that the PTI provincial ministers themselves were giving witnesses against corruption of their own party ministers and leaders, and the PTI lawmakers were fighting on even securing commissions for different public development schemes.

He said that the PTI leaders and workers were only struggling for the release of their party chairman Imran Khan and they were not bothered about people’s problems.

The federal minister lamented that Imran Khan had claimed that he would convert prime minister, governor and chief minister houses into universities and educational institutions, but the present PTI’s KP provincial government was busy in planning to sell the land of universities for gaining illegal gratifications.

He blamed that the PTI had been ruling KP province for the last 12 years but no visible change in public development projects had been made.

The federal minister claimed that the incumbent federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had brought financial stability in the country. He said that the price-hike had been reduced to 11 per cent, adding that the dollar rate was now stable and intact on one place.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parallel force?
31 Aug, 2024

Parallel force?

THE proposed creation of a new parallel, uniformed, and armed force in Punjab with vast powers to intrude into the...
Invite to Modi
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

Invite to Modi

The ball is, for now, in Modi’s court. Perhaps it is time for him to try something different than demonising Pakistan for his constituencies.
PM in Balochistan
31 Aug, 2024

PM in Balochistan

There must be genuine political engagement with Balochistan’s people, and the democratic process should be allowed to evolve without "management".
Credit rating upgrade
Updated 30 Aug, 2024

Credit rating upgrade

Pakistan’s economy still isn’t in a position to hold its own without multilateral and bilateral help.
Refugee problem
30 Aug, 2024

Refugee problem

THE authorities are once again mobilising to ‘repatriate’ Afghan refugees, around half a million of whom have...
Press club curbs
Updated 30 Aug, 2024

Press club curbs

The state’s decision to curb activities at the Quetta Press Club is, in fact, a move towards enforcing censorship.