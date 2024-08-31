Amir Muqam predicts bleak political future for Imran

MARDAN: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan,Engr Amir Muqam has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has no political future as his chapter has been closed.

He was talking to journalists at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League KP provincial president of minority-wing Suraish Kumar here the other day.

He claimed that the incumbent PTI provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had broken all records of corruption.

He also alleged that the PTI provincial ministers themselves were giving witnesses against corruption of their own party ministers and leaders, and the PTI lawmakers were fighting on even securing commissions for different public development schemes.

He said that the PTI leaders and workers were only struggling for the release of their party chairman Imran Khan and they were not bothered about people’s problems.

The federal minister lamented that Imran Khan had claimed that he would convert prime minister, governor and chief minister houses into universities and educational institutions, but the present PTI’s KP provincial government was busy in planning to sell the land of universities for gaining illegal gratifications.

He blamed that the PTI had been ruling KP province for the last 12 years but no visible change in public development projects had been made.

The federal minister claimed that the incumbent federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had brought financial stability in the country. He said that the price-hike had been reduced to 11 per cent, adding that the dollar rate was now stable and intact on one place.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2024