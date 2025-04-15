E-Paper | April 15, 2025

Iran Guards say military capabilities ‘red lines’ in US talks

AFP Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 02:30pm
Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran, Iran, on Nov 15, 2024. — Majid Asgaripour/Wana via Reuters
Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran, Iran, on Nov 15, 2024. — Majid Asgaripour/Wana via Reuters

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Tuesday the country’s military capabilities were off limits, ahead of a second round of talks with the United States on its nuclear programme.

“National security and defence and military power are among the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which cannot be discussed or negotiated under any circumstances,” Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said, quoted by state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran and the US will hold another round of talks in Muscat on Saturday, a week after top officials met in the Omani capital for the highest-level discussions since the 2015 nuclear deal collapsed.

US President Donald Trump, who withdrew the US from the 2015 deal during his first term, has reinstated his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran since returning to office in January.

In March, he sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling for nuclear talks and warning of possible military action if Tehran refused.

Trump addressed reporters on Monday regarding Iran, saying, “I’ll solve that problem” and “That’s almost an easy one”.

The US leader also threatened to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities and called Iranian authorities “radicals” who should not possess nuclear weapons.

Iran has repeatedly denied seeking an atomic bomb, insisting its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, especially the provision of energy.

Late on Sunday, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said the country’s regional influence and its missile capabilities were among its “red lines” in the talks.

Iran FM to visit Moscow for talks with Russia

On April 12, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman for “indirect” talks, according to Iranian officials and media.

Araghchi’s office has said he will travel to Moscow at the end of this week for talks with Russia, a close ally of Iran and party to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Moscow welcomed the Iran-US talks as it pushed for a diplomatic solution and warned any military confrontation would be a “global catastrophe”.

The talks were the highest-level Iran-US nuclear negotiations since the collapse of the 2015 accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The accord offered Iran relief from international sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Both Tehran and Washington, enemies who have had no diplomatic relations since shortly after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, have called the latest round of negotiations “constructive”.

US Iran Rift
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Iran slayings
Updated 15 Apr, 2025

Iran slayings

State authorities on both sides must investigate latest attack, while Tehran should locate perpetrators and bring them to justice.
AI in the courts
15 Apr, 2025

AI in the courts

SUPREME Court Justices Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Mansoor Ali Shah’s judgment on the use of AI in the judiciary landed...
Refusal crisis
15 Apr, 2025

Refusal crisis

PAKISTAN’S polio case count, with 105 days of the year lapsed so far, is in the single digits. But the question ...
April heat
Updated 14 Apr, 2025

April heat

A much broader and more cohesive plan is needed to meet Pakistan’s changing requirements amidst an accelerating climate crisis.
ADB’s advice
14 Apr, 2025

ADB’s advice

WITH the Trump administration’s trade war on China and the rest of the world having led to global economic...
‘Land of the free’
14 Apr, 2025

‘Land of the free’

IN Trumpian America, even those foreigners with legal status are finding that the walls are closing in on them. As...