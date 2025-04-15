Retired Lt Gen Nigar Johar becomes RCCI brand ambassador for women empowerment

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has appointed retired Lt Gen Nigar Johar as its official brand ambassador for women empowerment and initiatives, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

In 2021, retired Lt Gen Johar became the first-ever female general to be appointed the colonel commandant of Army Medical Corps (AMC).

Earlier in 2020, she became Pakistan’s first female army officer to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

The announcement was made during an event, “SHE Leads — A Tribute to Women,” which was held at the Chamber House on Monday, according to APP.

“The ceremony celebrated the resilience, strength, and remarkable contributions of women across Pakistan, with retired Lt Gen Nigar Johar Khan, the first and only female three-star general in Pakistan as the chief guest,” the report added.

RCCI President Usman Shahkat, in his welcome address, termed her professional rendering as one of courage, dedication, and breaking barriers.

“She has redefined what is possible for women in Pakistan and stands as a beacon of hope and aspiration,” he was quoted as having said by the report.