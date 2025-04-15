E-Paper | April 15, 2025

10 die as trailer rams into van in KP’s Karak

Umar Bacha Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 02:39pm
Picture shows the van involved in the accident on Indus Highway in Karak district on April 15. — — DawnNewsTV
Picture shows the van involved in the accident on Indus Highway in Karak district on April 15. — — DawnNewsTV

At least 10 people died and nine others were injured on Tuesday morning when a speeding trailer ran over a Peshawar-bound van on the Indus highway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district, according to police and rescue officials.

According to the rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Asif, several passengers were trapped inside the vehicle who were rescued and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak, while people with severe injuries were referred to Peshawar for further treatment.

Speaking to Dawn.com, police official Hajat Khan said that the van was headed towards Peshawar carrying passengers from Waziristan while the trailer was coming from Peshawar and was headed towards Dera Ismail Khan.

The trailer’s driver and his helper were also injured in the incident and have been shifted to the hospital, as per the police official.

The rescue 1122 spokesperson described the incident as “horrific” and identified the some of the deceased as Naseemullah, Pir Mullah Khan, Naik Milli Khan, Bashirullah, Mustamina, and Musti Khan.

He identified some of the Injured as Jamshed, Yousuf, Muhammad Arif, Jamil, Sajjad, Nizam Khan, and Imad Shah.

Two of the deceased women remain unidentified and another two along with two children have been injured. All the deceased belonged to Miranshah.

A first information report is yet to be registered as the police were currently occupied with transporting the deceased to Miranshah.

Earlier this year, another road accident took place in Karak district, killing nine people and injuring 12 as a trailer fell over a passenger coach.

