E-Paper | September 27, 2024

Minister Amir Muqam seeks support from UN, Kabul for Afghans’ return

Saleem Shahid Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 11:03am
FEDERAL Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam addresses a gathering at an Afghan refugee camp in the Saranan area of Pishin, on Thursday.—APP
FEDERAL Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam addresses a gathering at an Afghan refugee camp in the Saranan area of Pishin, on Thursday.—APP

QUETTA: Federal Minister Amir Muqam has sought the support of the international community, United Nations and Kabul government for the repatriation of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

During his visit to an Afghan refugees’ camp in Saranan, Qila Abdullah, on Thursday, Mr Muqam, who is the minister for States and Frontier Regions, said Pakistan will provide “all possible help and assistance” to the returning Afghan refugees for their “honourable and respectful” departure to their country.

“I’m visiting the refugee camp myself to review the difficulties being faced by you people,” said Mr Muqam, whose ministry oversees matters relating to merged areas and Afghan refugees.

He said no country in the world, other than Pakistan, allowed refugees to live without proper documentation.

Says shortage of doctors, water issues in camps to be addressed

While referring to terrorist attacks in Pakistan, the federal minister asked the Afghan government to ensure that its soil is not used for attacks in any other nation, including Pakistan.

He also claimed that Afghan immigrants living in different countries were doing “propaganda” against Pakistan.

“They have to realise that they should not create difficulties for Afghan refugees living in Pakistan,” he said.

Mr Muqam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif always supported Afghan refugees and advised him to provide all the facilities for them.

He said the purpose of his visit was to review the situation in the camp and assure the refugees that their problems would be resolved.

The minister said refugees were facing health issues of a lack of drinking water and promised “all-out efforts” to resolve the issues.

The shortage of doctors and medicines will also be addressed along with the provision of clean drinking water.

He said that the government was also expanding the facility of Proof of Registration cards and that the cards that had been blocked would be restored after a review.

Mr Muqam agreed there was a need to provide educational facilities to the children of Afghan refugees and said the government would soon appoint teachers.

He said UNHCR and other institutions would be consulted on the project of providing solar panels and batteries to the families living in refugee camps.

The government was also providing seats and scholarships to Afghan students in different universities and colleges.

Meeting

During his visit to the district, Mr Muqam also emphasised the need for maximum utilisation of resources to effectively achieve the objectives of the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees.

While presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday, the minister said: “Our tremendous efforts will continue to ensure the protection and welfare of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan peacefully.”

The meeting, while discussing the repatriation of illegal Afghan refugees, expressed satisfaction over the performance of institutions concerned and took various decisions for the next phase of repatriation.

Afghan Refugees Commissioner Arbab Talib briefed the minister on the overall performance of the organisation.

The meeting was informed about various projects, funding details and the implementation of proposed new initiatives in Baloch­is­tan.

The head of UNHCR sub-office Quetta, CAR Chief Commissioner Abbas Khan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Breathing space
27 Sep, 2024

Breathing space

PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...
Kurram flare-up
27 Sep, 2024

Kurram flare-up

A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...
Dire straits
27 Sep, 2024

Dire straits

THE distressing state of education in Pakistan has once more been cast into the spotlight. The first meeting of the...
Taxation plan
Updated 26 Sep, 2024

Taxation plan

AT first glance, the new FBR ‘transformation plan’, which aims to broaden the tax net, scrap the category of...
XDR typhoid risk
26 Sep, 2024

XDR typhoid risk

THE combination of poor sanitation, contaminated water and the indiscriminate administration of antibiotics by...
MDCAT chaos
26 Sep, 2024

MDCAT chaos

THE MDCAT has yet again found itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and widespread...