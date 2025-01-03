E-Paper | January 03, 2025

India and Bangladesh begin return of detained fishermen

AFP Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 01:11pm

Neighbouring India and Bangladesh have begun repatriating 185 incarcerated fishermen in a deal struck despite strained diplomatic ties, foreign ministry officials said.

Dhaka is handing over 95 Indian fishermen while New Delhi is releasing 90 Bangladeshis, with the handover set to be completed at sea by coastguard units.

New Delhi’s foreign ministry said the Indian fishermen were arrested after they “inadvertently” crossed into Bangladeshi waters.

Several Bangladesh fishermen were apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances.

Some of the men have been held since September.

“The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the primarily humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Touhid Hossain, in charge of foreign affairs in Bangladesh’s interim government, said the exchanges of men would be completed on Sunday, Dhaka’s Prothom Alo newspaper quoted him as saying on Friday.

Two Bangladeshi fishing vessels detained in India and six Indian fishing boats held in Bangladesh will also be exchanged, Bangladeshi media reported.

Ties between the neighbours have been frayed since the August overthrow of autocratic Bangladesh ex-premier Sheikh Hasina in a student-led revolution.

Hasina’s iron-fisted rule was strongly backed by New Delhi and the 77-year-old remains in India, where she took refuge after her ouster.

Bangladesh has demanded her extradition to face charges of “massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity”.

The arrest of a prominent Hindu priest in Bangladesh on sedition charges in November has further added to tensions.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist supporters have urged his government to take a more hardline stance towards Dhaka.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram peace deal
03 Jan, 2025

Kurram peace deal

It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that people of all sects can travel to and from the district without fear.
Pension reform
03 Jan, 2025

Pension reform

THE federal government has finally implemented several parametric reforms introduced in the last two budgets to...
The Indian hand
03 Jan, 2025

The Indian hand

OFFICIALS of the Modi regime were operating under a rather warped sense of reality, playing out Bollywood fantasies...
Economic plan
Updated 02 Jan, 2025

Economic plan

Absence of policy reforms allows the bureaucracy a lot of space to wriggle out of responsibility.
On life support
02 Jan, 2025

On life support

PAKISTAN stands at a precarious crossroads as we embark on a new year. Pildat’s Quality of Democracy report has...
Harsh sentence
02 Jan, 2025

Harsh sentence

USING lawfare to swiftly get rid of political opponents makes a mockery of the legal system, especially when ...