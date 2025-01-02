E-Paper | January 02, 2025

Senate body seeks details of individuals on Fourth Schedule

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 11:35am

ISLAMABAD: A Senate committee on Wednesday sought details of individuals included in the Fourth Schedule.

The Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation, chaired by Senator Naseema Ehsan, met to discuss different agenda items. The first item on the agenda pertained to framing of Auqaf Rules by the ICT administration.

Senator Attaur Rahman expressed serious concerns on the issue of fourth schedule in the context of these rules. The committee, however, asked the concerned quarters to address the concerns of Senator Attaur Rahman before issuing the said rules and thoroughly weigh the concerns of all stakeholders while finalising the Auqaf Rules.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the matter of protecting abandoned/unclaimed children. Officials from the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and ICT children protection bureaus/commission briefed the committee about the safeguards and mechanisms in place for the rehabilitation of children and their subsequent adoption.

The ICT Child Protection Bureau revealed that it has rescued around 410 children since 2021 and is working to make the bureau more efficient by addressing its human resource deficiencies.

Chairperson Senator Naseema Ehsan acknowledged the Punjab Child Protection Bureau for their extraordinary performance and recommended that there is a dire need for harmony between the bureaus of all provinces, as they are working toward the same noble cause.

Senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Hamid Khan, Bushra Anjum Butt, Attaur Rehman and Rubina Qaimkhani and representative of the concerned ministries and departments attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025

