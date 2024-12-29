E-Paper | December 29, 2024

Nearly 300 arrested in Syria crackdown on Assad loyalists: monitor

AFP Published December 29, 2024 Updated December 29, 2024 05:41pm
This aerial view shows the remains of a destroyed monument to Syria’s late president Hafez al-Assad, father of ousted president Bashar al-Assad, outside Damascus on December 28. — AFP
This aerial view shows the remains of a destroyed monument to Syria’s late president Hafez al-Assad, father of ousted president Bashar al-Assad, outside Damascus on December 28. — AFP

Syria’s new authorities have arrested nearly 300 people, including informants, pro-regime fighters and former soldiers, in a crackdown on loyalists to ousted former president Bashar al-Assad, a monitor said Sunday.

Since rebels led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group toppled Assad three weeks ago, ending more than five decades of family rule, the new authorities in Syria have intensified efforts to consolidate control.

The security forces of the new administration launched a large-scale operation on Thursday against Assad’s militias.

“In less than a week, nearly 300 people have been detained in Damascus and its suburbs, as well as in Homs, Hama, Tartus, Latakia and even Deir Ezzor,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

The official Syrian news agency SANA, also reported arrests this week targeting “Assad militia members” in Hama and Latakia provinces, where weapons and ammunition were seized. It did not provide any figures.

Among those arrested, according to the Observatory, were former regime informants, pro-Iranian fighters and lower-ranking military officers accused of killings and torture, Abdel Rahman said.

The Observatory, which is based in Britain, relies on a network of sources across Syria.

Abdel Rahman said that “the campaign is ongoing, but no prominent figures have been arrested” except for General Mohammed Kanjo Hassan, the former head of military justice under Assad, who reportedly oversaw thousands of death sentences following summary trials at Saydnaya prison.

Referring to social media videos showing armed men abusing detainees and even carrying out summary executions, Abdel Rahman said: “Some individuals, including informants, were immediately executed after being detained”.

AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the images.

The arrests were reportedly taking place “with the cooperation of local populations”, Abdel Rahman added.

The HTS led a coalition of rebel groups that entered Damascus on December 8 after a rapid offensive, forcing Assad to flee to Russia.

Anas Khattab, the new head of General Intelligence, has pledged to overhaul the security apparatus, denouncing “the injustice and tyranny of the former regime, whose agencies sowed corruption and inflicted suffering on the people. “

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A big transition

A big transition

Muhammad Amir Rana
Despite ongoing debates about their success rates, deradicalisation initiatives have led to the ideological transformation of several militants.

Editorial

Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...
Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

Secretive trials, shielded from scrutiny, fail to provide the answers that citizens deserve.
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...