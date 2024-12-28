South Africa quick bowler Jansen puts the brakes on Pakistan fightback

South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen helped put the brakes on Pakistan’s attempted fightback on the rain-delayed third day of the first Test at Centurion as the tourists were 212 runs for eight wickets at tea, with only a slim 122-run lead.

Jansen took three wickets in four overs to complete a five-wicket haul while Dane Paterson and Kagiso Rabada grabbed a wicket each on Saturday to hand the hosts the advantage after Pakistan had made a positive start to the day’s play.

Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam both scored fifties to overturn a two-run deficit at the start of play, which was delayed until after lunch because of a passing rainstorm.

Shakeel was 66 not out at tea but left with only the tailenders as South Africa moved close to dismissing the tourists before beginning their chase for victory.

Babar scored his first fifty in his last 20 Test innings in a much-needed return to form, while Shakeel continued where he left off from their last Test against England as Pakistan overhauled South Africa’s 90-run first-innings lead and looked to set their hosts a testing target.

They were 153-3 and beginning to unnerve their hosts before a raft of injudicious shots saw them lose wickets and momentum.

Babar had moved briskly from 16 not out overnight to 50 but was then tempted into swinging at a short and wide delivery in Jansen’s first over and caught by Corbin Bosch on the boundary.

Mohammad Rizwan then also gave away his wicket cheaply, out for three after gloving a wayward delivery down leg to be snagged by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and Jansen’s third wicket of the day brought up his five-for, as Salman Ali Agha drove at only the third ball he faced and edged behind.

Aamer Jamal was dismissed some 10 minutes before tea for 18 as he could not resist attempting to pull a short delivery from Paterson and was caught by Ryan Rickelton. Naseem Shah followed without scoring, after nicking Rabada to the slips.

South Africa is chasing a win to secure a place in next year’s World Test Championship final although if they do not win, they have another opportunity in the second test against Pakistan, which starts at Newlands in Cape Town on January 3.