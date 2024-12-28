E-Paper | December 28, 2024

Military declares custody of man missing since March

Malik Asad Published December 28, 2024 Updated December 28, 2024 10:15am

ISLAMABAD: A citizen missing since March is in military custody, the Ministry of Defence told Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday.

Mudassar Khan, who reportedly went missing from Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, is facing a trial, the ministry’s report said, without giving any detail about the charges faced by the accused.

The report was submitted during the hearing of the petition filed by Mr Khan’s wife, Nazima Fatehyab.

The petitioner’s counsel, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, Brigadier Falak Naz from the Ministry of Defence and the assistant attorney general appeared in the court before IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to allow Mr Khan’s family to meet him.

The court directed the Defence Ministry to facilitate the meeting in accordance with the law and adjourned the hearing to a later date.

During the last hearing, Justice Kiyani directed the Military Intelligence director-general to submit a sealed report on Mr Khan’s whereabouts.

The petitioner stated that her husband’s case has been pending with the Missing Persons Commission since August.

She claimed to have received a phone call in November from her missing husband, who stated he was in the custody of an unnamed agency.

She requested the court to direct the authorities to produce her husband at an appropriate forum.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2024

Missing Persons
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

AND so, it has come to pass. All 85 individuals tried by military courts for their involvement in the May 9 riots...
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...
Desperate measures
Updated 27 Dec, 2024

Desperate measures

Sadly in Pakistan, street protests and sit-ins have become the only resort to catch the attention of a callous power elite.
Economic outlook
27 Dec, 2024

Economic outlook

THE post-pandemic years, marked by extreme volatility in the global oil and commodity markets as well as slowing...
Cricket and visas
27 Dec, 2024

Cricket and visas

PAKISTAN has asserted that delay in the announcement of the schedule of next year’s Champions Trophy will not...