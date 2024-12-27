4 Islamabad policemen martyred, over 24,000 suspects arrested in 2024

ISLAMABAD: Four officers of the capital police were martyred in the line of duty, while as many as 24,387 suspects were arrested by the police in connection with several criminal activities during the outgoing year.

The capital police took several steps to improve the performance of the Operations Division, which included enhancing the efficiency of police stations, increasing patrolling across the city, addressing public concerns, and cracking down on criminals.

The Operations Division arrested 24,387 suspects and recovered cash and valuables worth more than Rs2.38 billion.

Additionally, 4,038 suspects involved in property crimes were arrested and stolen valuables worth Rs 1.75 billion were recovered.

Arrests breakdown

The police arrested 1,531 suspects allegedly part of 657 criminal gangs, involved in snatching, car and bike lifting activities and recovered 429 vehicles and 763 motorcycles.

Furthermore, 1,455 suspects involved in incidents of robbery and dacoity were arrested, and stolen valuables worth over Rs248.4 million, including 31 cars and 118 motorcycles, were recovered from their possession.

The police also arrested 1,980 suspects for possessing illegal weapons, seizing 148 Kalashnikovs, 43 guns, 1,674 pistols, 237 daggers, and 18,834 rounds of ammunition. In addition, 4,681 absconders and proclaimed offenders were also arrested.

Moreover, the Special Investigation Units ensured the effective investigation of serious crimes in 2024. As a result, relevant courts sentenced 27 accused to death in 17 cases and life imprisonment to 28 in 21 cases.

Besides, the police also arrested 1,811 suspects in connection with other criminal activities.

Moreover, 219 search operations were carried out in various areas of the federal capital to establish law and order and ensure effective security throughout the city.

The Operations Division also provided security during 1,628 protests, religious gatherings, and the arrival of foreign delegations.

In 2024, the ‘Police Khidmat Markaz’ provided services, such as character certificates, general police verifications, vehicle verifications, missing reports, registration of foreigners, and other services to over 160,000 citizens.

More than 300 ‘Khuli Katcheries’ (open courts) were also organised, which addressed more than 30,000 complaints.

Police reforms

The capital police also implemented several reforms and measures to modernise the Operations Division.

These included the establishment of model police stations and the renovation of existing stations under the ‘Special Initiative Police Station’ protocols.

Moreover, inquiry officers were appointed in all police stations to handle public complaints 24/7. Special crime control teams were also formed under the supervision of SHOs to target criminals.

A ‘Women’s Reconciliation Bureau’ was also established to address women’s issues, ensuring their representation from various sectors, such as education, advocacy, journalism, business, and government.

To improve patrol efficiency, the Ababeel Squad, City Watchers, and Police Response Units were established, with young police officers assigned to these squads.

A fleet of 206 additional motorcycles and smart cars was introduced to enhance patrolling.

Furthermore, joint checkpoints were set up across the city by the police response units and smart mobile cars.

All officers on patrolling duties were equipped with full protective gear and body cameras, and trackers were installed in all vehicles and motorcycles to ensure effective performance.

Night patrol officers were appointed at the police station level to ensure optimal performance. The Margalla Patrol Unit was also established to ensure the safety of citizens on the Margalla Hill Trails.

Deputy Inspector General Syed Ali Raza said the primary objective of the abovementioned efforts was to maintain transparency in the investigation process, ensure merit, prosecute criminals according to law, and provide justice to the citizens.

Many officers have been injured or martyred in the line of duty, especially during violent protests and attacks by criminal elements, the DIG said, adding that four officers embraced martyrdom and 29 officers were awarded the ‘Ghazi’ distinction. Additionally, five officers received the ‘Shujaat medals’ for their bravery and professionalism.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2024