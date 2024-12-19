Polio case in Jacobabad takes year’s tally to 64

ISLAMABAD: The country has reported another case of polio, raising the tally for the current year to 64.
According to an official of the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, the lab confirmed a case from Jacobabad on Wednesday.
“This is the fourth polio case of the year from Jacobabad. Pakistan is responding to the resurgence of WPV1 this year with 64 cases reported so far. Of these, 26 are from Balochistan, 18 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad,” the official said.
He advised parents to ensure vaccination for children under the age of five to keep them protected. A large-scale campaign is currently underway to vaccinate over 44 million children in 143 districts in the country against polio.
“To keep children safe, it is critical for parents to welcome vaccinators and bring their children forward for vaccination,” he said.
Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024
