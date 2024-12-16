KP CM seeks report as cop martyred, 2 polio workers injured in separate attacks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday, while strongly condemning casualties in attacks on polio workers in two separate incidents, sought reports from senior police officials and directed them to take action against the elements involved.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic, with the disease mostly affecting children under five, and sometimes causing lifelong paralysis.

Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

The attacks took place a day after health workers launched a nationwide anti-polio campaign against the resurgent disease.

According to a press release issued by the CM office, the separate attacks took place in KP’s Karak and Bannu districts, in which a policeman embraced martyrdom while two polio workers were injured.

While the statement did not specify the details of casualties in each attack, state-run Radio Pakistan reported a cop was martyred and a polio worker was injured in Karak, where unknown gunmen opened fire at a vaccination team in Tehsil Banda Daud Shah.

Gandapur directed for steps to be taken to improve the security of anti-polio teams.

He offered his condolences on the martyrdom of a police official assigned for the security of the anti-polio team and expressed sympathies to the family, assuring complete financial support.

Gandapur hoped for the speedy recovery of the two injured polio workers and gave instructions to ensure the timely provision of medical assistance to them.

“Those who attack the anti-polio teams are enemies of our children’s secure future,” the chief minister said, adding that such cowardly attacks will not demoralise the teams.

“Front-line anti-polio workers are our heroes and benefactors,” Gandapur said.

He reaffirmed that the provincial government was determined to eradicate polio from the province.

Hundreds of police and polio workers have been killed in the country over the past decade, mainly due to the propaganda surrounding the vaccination campaign.

On the other hand, police officers who are routinely deployed to protect polio workers going door-to-door frequently come under attack by militants waging a war against security forces.

In September, a police officer and a polio worker were shot dead when unknown assailants attacked a polio vaccination team.

Two policemen guarding a polio vaccination team were also shot dead by militants in KP’s Orakzai district in October.

President condemns attack on polio workers

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack on polio workers in KP’s Karak district, according to a statement by the President House.

“President expresses grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in the attack,” the statement said.

It added that the people of Pakistan should actively participate in the polio campaign, requesting them to administer polio drops to their children.

“Terrorists do not want to see the people of Pakistan healthy and prosperous,” the president said.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, seeking a report on the incident, termed the attack a “cowardly act”.

He expressed grief over the loss of the cop’s precious life and issued directives for the best medical treatment of the injured worker, Radio Pakistan said.