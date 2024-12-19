E-Paper | December 19, 2024

Sammy appointed West Indies coach across all formats

Reuters Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 08:10am

ST JOHN’S: West Indies have appointed former captain Daren Sammy as coach across all three formats of the game, handing him control of the Test team from next year in addition to the One-day International and Twenty20 sides.

The current Test coach, Andre Coley, will remain in charge for January’s series against Pakistan before moving into a high-performance role, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

“Daren Sammy has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his tenure with the white-ball teams,” said CWI President Kishore Shallow. “His vision, dedication, and ability to inspire players make him the ideal candidate to lead across all formats. This appointment marks a bold and exciting step forward as we strive to elevate West Indies cricket to new heights.”

Sammy, the first St Lucian to play international cricket, captained West Indies to T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016 and took charge of the white-ball teams as coach in May 2023.

He will celebrate his 41st birthday on Friday.

West Indies are currently ranked fourth in the T20 world rankings, eighth in Tests and 10th in ODIs.

The Test team have endured a significant decline in fortunes since they were the most feared side in world cricket for a period from the late 1970s to the early 1990s.

The Caribbean islanders have won three of 15 Tests since Coley took charge on an interim basis in December 2022, although that did include a notable victory over Australia in Brisbane earlier this year.

“We recognise and appreciate Andre’s efforts during his tenure, and look forward to him serving West Indies cricket in other meaningful capacities,” said the CWI’s director of cricket Miles Bascombe. “We are confident that there will be a seamless transition from Andre to Daren for the Test (team), both are professionals who have worked productively in the past.”

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Accessing the RSF

Accessing the RSF

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh
RSF can help catalyse private sector inves­tment encouraging investment flows, build upon institutional partnerships with MDBs, other financial institutions.

Editorial

Madressah oversight
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Madressah oversight

Bill should be reconsidered and Directorate General of Religious Education, formed to oversee seminaries, should not be rolled back.
Kurram’s misery
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Kurram’s misery

The state must recognise that allowing such hardship to continue undermines its basic duty to protect citizens’ well-being.
Hiking gas rates
19 Dec, 2024

Hiking gas rates

IMPLEMENTATION of a new Ogra recommendation to increase the gas prices by an average 8.7pc or Rs142.45 per mmBtu in...
Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...