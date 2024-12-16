E-Paper | December 16, 2024

Balochistan CM’s aide assures Turbat varsity of support

Behram Baloch Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 01:03pm

GWADAR: Meena Majeed, the Balochistan chief minister’s advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs, has assured the University of Turbat administration that their financial issues would be addressed by the government.

During her visit to the university, Ms Majeed was briefed about the university’s financial challenges and lack of academic facilities.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gul Hasan emphasised the importance of government support in addressing these challenges to further enhance the university’s academic and extracurricular activities.

Ms Majeed expressed her full support for measures taken by the university to resolve financial and other challenges.

She assured the university administration that every effort would be made to secure funding from the provincial government for students’ educational and exposure visits.

She also pledged assistance in improving facilities for the youth and successfully organising the upcoming sports week.

Ms Majeed said her government was committed to investing in the youth to empower them politically, socially, and economically.

She also visited different departments, including the Youth Development Centre, the Institute of Balochi Lang­uage and Culture, and the central library. She also interacted with deans, directors, department heads and students.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2024

