Bilawal maintains party helm as PPP holds intra-party elections

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was re-elected to his office for another four years as the party held intra-party elections on Saturday.

The party’s elections took place amid the PPP’s pushing back against the Cholistan canal project, which aims to irrigate south Punjab’s lands but has drawn public uproar from Sindh. The Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River in March, while Bilawal said at a rally in April that he did not support the government’s “unilateral” project.

According to a post on the PPP’s X account, the party conducted the election at its central secretariat in Islamabad, where Bilawal maintained his post as chairman.

“In accordance with the party constitution, the following officer bearers have been elected for a period of four years,” the post read, listing Bilawal as chairman, Humayun Khan as general secretary, Nadeem Afzal Chan as information secretary and Amna Piracha as finance secretary.

According to Bilawal House media spokesperson Kashif Hussain, the election results were announced by PPP Central Election Convener Fawzia Habib.

“A board is constituted to conduct the elections,” Hussain told Dawn.com. “The election board was announced some time back and the election process was carried out under Fawzia Habib, Central Election Convener of the Pakistan People’s Party.”

Bilawal was last re-elected to the office in January 2021 for a four-year term without having any contest.

The intra-party elections at the federal level were held in Karachi on Jan 6, 2021, “in accordance with the PPP’s constitution and the country’s Elections Act 2017”.

Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari had been elected unopposed as the PPP secretary general, Faisal Karim Kundi as secretary information and Rukhsana Bungash as secretary finance.