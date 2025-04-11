Balochistan outreach

THE problems of Balochistan are “political and must be resolved through political means”.

This view, espoused by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during a recent meeting with National Party chief and former Balochistan chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch in Lahore, is shared by many in Pakistan who wish to see a peaceful and just resolution to the troubled province’s crises. And coming from the leader of a party which currently heads the federal government, while also representing Pakistan’s politically most powerful province, makes the statement more relevant.

Some observe — and not without reason — that the civilian leadership has little actual say in the state’s Balochistan policy. That is why it is even more important for politicians to assert themselves and speak up at this critical time in favour of a political solution for Balochistan.

The elder Sharif also reportedly said that he would speak to the prime minister as well as “other relevant authorities” to help resolve the Balochistan imbroglio. The fact is that it is actually the ‘other authorities’, particularly those in Rawalpindi, that need to be convinced by the political elite that the troubled province’s issues cannot be resolved militarily alone, and that without meaningful political engagement the insurgency cannot be defeated.

The fact that Mr Nawaz Sharif has become involved is also relevant as he was on good political terms with former Balochistan chief minister Sardar Ataullah Mengal, whose son Akhtar Mengal is currently camped outside Quetta in protest, calling for the release of political prisoners. Though the establishment may have the upper hand in the current set-up, Mr Sharif can use his influence to persuade it to let the politicians take the lead in resolving Balochistan’s conundrum. In fact, all mainstream parties must unite over this existential matter and initiate a process of reconciliation and dialogue in the province.

Dr Malik Baloch’s efforts must also be encouraged: unless the administration engages with credible politicians such as the NP leader, Mr Mengal and other moderate nationalists, the last remaining link between those in the province that believe in the constitutional process and the state will eventually break. This would give extremist elements and separatists a fillip, spelling immense trouble for the federation.

The window for a peaceful settlement to the Balochistan problem may close soon. The state needs to show magnanimity and vision. It can start by releasing all political prisoners and removing obstacles in the way of political activity in the province. Terrorists must be dealt with firmly. But engaging in political activity cannot be equated with terrorism. These CBMs can pave the way for a dialogue on ensuring Balochistan’s constitutional and economic rights, and ushering in representative political rule. The clock is ticking.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2025