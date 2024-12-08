E-Paper | December 08, 2024

Trade gap widens with Mideast on rising energy imports

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published December 8, 2024 Updated December 8, 2024 10:31am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit with the Middle East widened 10.87 per cent to $4.781 billion in the first four months of 2024-25 from $4.312bn owing to the rise in petroleum imports from the region.

According to data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan, the soaring trade deficit would concern policymakers mainly because of rising petroleum products from the region in the current fiscal year.

Petroleum consumption has risen in the current fiscal year because petroleum crude imports saw an over 16 pc growth in the first four months of FY25.

In FY24, the trade imbalance with the Middle East narrowed by 20.47pc to $13.014bn from $16.365bn over the preceding year, mainly due to lower petroleum imports amid falling consumption of petroleum products owing to unprecedented high prices.

Pakistan’s exports to the Middle East rose 12.64pc to $1.082bn in July-October from $705.27m over the same period last year. In FY24, the exports to the region grew 35.23pc to $3.155bn compared to $2.33bn in the corresponding period last year.

At the same time, Pakistan’s imports from the Middle East also saw an increase of 11.18pc to $5.863bn in July-October from $5.273bn over the same period last year. In FY24, the imports declined 13.53pc to $16.16bn compared to $18.69bn in the same period the preceding year.

The demand for Pakistani products surged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar during the period under review.

Exports to Saudi Arabia rose 14.23pc to $245.57m in July-October from $214.98m over the last year. In FY24, exports to Saudi Arabia rose 40.98pc to $710.335m from $503.851m in FY23. The imports from the kingdom saw an increase of 18.03pc to $1.332bn against $1.625bn in the same period last year.

Exports to UAE increased 17.94pc to $737.55m in July-October from $625.35m over the last year. In FY24, exports to the UAE surged 41.15pc to $2.082bn from $1.475bn in FY23, primarily due to a significant rise in exports to Dubai.

Pakistan’s top export products to the UAE include rice, bovine carcas­ses, men’s and boys’ cotton ensembles, guavas and mangoes. In July-October, the imports from UAE also witnessed an increase of 23.46pc to $2.652bn from $2.148bn over the last year month.

Exports to Bahrain declined by 19.44pc to $19.18m in 4MFY25 from $23.81m in the corresponding period last year. The imports from Bahrain increased 155.39pc to $71.69m in 4MFY25 from $28.07m over the previous year.

The exports to Kuwait saw a decline of 9.65pc to $37.53m in 4MFY25 from $41.54m over the previous year. However, the imports increased by 41.67pc to $634.32m from $447.73m over the previous year.

Pakistan’s exports to Qatar saw a negative growth of 21.57pc to $43.06m in the first four months of the current fiscal year against $54.92m over the corresponding months of last year. The imports, however, recorded a growth of 14.43pc to $1.173bn during the months under review as against $1.025bn over the corresponding months of last year.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stirring trouble
Updated 08 Dec, 2024

Stirring trouble

The demands put forth this time are simple and doable at little political cost.
Unfairness in cricket
08 Dec, 2024

Unfairness in cricket

HOPES that cricketing ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened by the latter team’s visit across the...
Syria rebel advance
08 Dec, 2024

Syria rebel advance

CITY after city in Syria is falling into rebel hands as Bashar al-Assad’s government looks increasingly vulnerable...
Threat perception
Updated 07 Dec, 2024

Threat perception

Despite clear proof of the threat posed by malign armed actors, the military and civilian leadership prefers to focus on political opponents.
Humanity at risk
07 Dec, 2024

Humanity at risk

HUMAN trafficking continues to remain an area where the state has utterly failed its citizens. While global...
Banks and larger goals
07 Dec, 2024

Banks and larger goals

THAT banks in Pakistan “prioritise profit over purpose” and promote financial products with limited knowledge of...