Four terrorists killed as police thwart attack in Mianwali: Punjab Police

Imran Gabol Published December 1, 2024 Updated December 1, 2024 10:00pm

Four terrorists were killed as Punjab Police thwarted an attack on a police station in Mianwali on Sunday, a statement from the official spokesperson said.

Terrorists attacked Chapri Police Station in the Isa Khel circle, located on the border between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, per the statement.

“More than 20 Khawarij terrorists, armed with heavy weapons, launched a sudden assault on the police station,” the spokesperson said in the handout.

An intense gun battle took place between police personnel and the terrorists. “The attackers targeted the police station building with rocket launchers and also hurled hand grenades,” the spokesperson said.

“Despite the heavy assault, the entire staff of Chapri Police Station remained safe, with only two police personnel sustaining minor injuries,” the handout added.

The spokesperson further said that four terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire by the police. Mianwali District Police Officer Akhtar Farooq and senior police officers were present at the scene.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar lauded the Mianwali Police for successfully repelling the attack. According to the spokesperson he said, “The Punjab Police remains on high alert and is committed to crushing the vile ambitions of the terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij.”

He added that the morale of the police team at Chapri Police Station, including the Elite Force and all personnel involved in the operation, is high. IG Punjab assured that the Punjab Police will continue to face enemies of peace with the same courage and determination, the handout read.

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

