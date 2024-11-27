Three terrorists killed trying to cross into North Waziristan: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Three terrorists were killed when security forces foiled their attempt to infiltrate from Afghanistan in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district on Tuesday, the military said.

According to an ISPR statement, security forces detected the movement of armed gunmen attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Hassan Khel area on the night between Nov 25 and 26. The forces engaged the attackers and killed three of them.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

It added that that security forces remain determined and committed to securing the borders and eliminating terrorism in the country.

Attack on police station, check post in South Waziristan foiled; peace committee member escapes bomb attack

Meanwhile, security forces and police successfully repelled attacks on a police station and a check post in tehsil Birmal of Lower South Waziristan district on Monday night.

According to police officials, the assailants first attacked the Raghzai police station in Birmal, leading to an hour-long exchange of gunfire with security forces. Officials said this was the sixth attack on the Raghzai police station in the current month.

In a separate incident, terrorists targeted a security checkpoint in the Ghorlama area of Birmal with a rocket. However, prompt action by security forces repelled the attack and forced the militants to flee.

Bomb blast

A member of a local peace committee narrowly escaped injury when a remote-controlled bomb exploded near his vehicle on the Wana-Kari Kot Road in Lower South Waziristan on Tuesday.

The bomb targeted the vehicle of Saifur Rehman Wazir. A colleague traveling with him sustained minor injuries in the blast.

Sources said the bomb was planted on a dirt road near the Baghicha post in Wana. Saifur Rehman and his colleague Ajaz were traveling from the Talabani area of tehsil Wana to Rustam Bazar Wana when the bomb exploded near their vehicle.

After the explosion, police arrived at the scene and collected evidence.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2024