Two soldiers martyred, 8 terrorists killed in two separate operations in KP’s Khyber, Bannu districts: ISPR

Dawn.com Published December 1, 2024 Updated December 1, 2024 05:43pm
Captain Muhammad Zohaibud Din (L) and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain (R). — ISPR
Captain Muhammad Zohaibud Din (L) and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain (R). — ISPR

Eight terrorists were killed in two separate engagements with security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber and Bannu districts, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Baka Khell area of the Bannu district on the reported presence of terrorists (Khawarij).

“During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged with the terrorists’ location and consequently killed five khawarij, while nine others were injured,” the ISPR said.

However, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain (29), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, the statement added.

In a separate operation conducted in the general area of Shagai in Khyber district, three terrorists were killed while two others were apprehended by the security forces, it said.

“Captain Muhammad Zohaibud Din (25), who led the troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

According to the statement, the terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it said, adding that security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthened our resolve”.

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

Earlier this month, security forces killed 10 terrorists and injured eight others during three different engagements in North Waziristan.

On Nov 7, security forces killed five terrorists during an exchange of fire in South Waziristan, while four soldiers were martyred in the operation.

In another incident on Nov 4, security forces killed seven terrorists in separate operations, with one terrorist killed in Balochistan and the other six killed during two operations in KP.

Likewise, on November 2, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in KP’s South Waziristan region.

