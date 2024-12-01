E-Paper | December 01, 2024

New Greek metro is archaeological window on the past

Reuters Published December 1, 2024 Updated December 1, 2024 07:06am
ANTIQUITIES are seen at a station on the first day of metro train operation in Thessaloniki.—Reuters
ANTIQUITIES are seen at a station on the first day of metro train operation in Thessaloniki.—Reuters

ATHENS: A metro system in Greece’s second city Thessaloniki officially opened on Saturday, its stations displaying the same ancient artifacts that nearly derailed the project’s completion.

During construction, which began in 2006, workers discovered a Byzantine-era market, a Roman cemetery and other treasures of the city’s long and varied history.

The finds stalled the metro’s progress and raised questions about how the city would modernise while protecting its rich past. The answer was to blend the two by displaying the uncovered artefacts for modern-day commuters to enjoy.

“This is not just a public works project, which is incredibly important for the city. It is also a museum,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said before visiting the Venizelou station for a private tour on Friday.

“It’s probably unique in the world. We will go through an underground museum to reach the train.” The metro took nearly 20 years to complete, in part because of funding problems during Greece’s 2009-2018 debt crisis. It is the first such system in Greece outside Athens.

Builders had to dig deeper than originally planned — up to 31 metres — to make sure the tunnels ran below the archaeological findings, according to the project’s contractor.“It is an opportunity for Thessaloniki to become a second Rome, in terms of antiquities,” said Melina Paisidou, one of the archaeologists to discover the relics underground.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flying ban reversal
Updated 01 Dec, 2024

Flying ban reversal

Only the naive can expect the reinstatement of European operations to help restore PIA’s profitability.
Kurram conflict
01 Dec, 2024

Kurram conflict

DESPITE a ceasefire being in place, violence has continued in Kurram tribal district. The latest round of bloodshed...
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2024

World AIDS Day

IT is a travesty that, decades after HIV/AIDS first perplexed medics, awareness about the disease remains low in...
PTI in disarray
Updated 30 Nov, 2024

PTI in disarray

PTI’s protest plans came abruptly undone because key decisions were swayed by personal ambitions rather than political wisdom and restraint.
Tired tactics
30 Nov, 2024

Tired tactics

Matiullah's arrest appears to be a case of the state’s overzealous and misplaced application of the law.
Smog struggle
30 Nov, 2024

Smog struggle

AS smog continues to shroud parts of Pakistan, an Ipsos survey highlights the scope of this environmental hazard....