Malaysia to revise tariffs on rice from Pakistan

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published December 1, 2024 Updated December 1, 2024 08:20am

ISLAMABAD: Mala­ysia has agreed to revise its tariffs on Pakistani rice, aligning them with tariffs applied to rice imports from other sources, an official said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement following a conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, said that PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the amicable resolution of several trade-related issues identified during the Malaysian premier’s recent visit.

However, the statement did not specify which trade issues had been resolved.

During his visit to Pakistan in October, PM Ibrahim had expressed interest in importing 100,000 tonnes of rice from Pakistan, besides meat. At that time, the Pakistani side highlighted that higher tariffs were rendering Pakistani rice uncompetitive, particularly compared to rice imported from India.

In October, the price for 5 per cent broken white rice from India ranged from $444-448 per tonne, while similar rice from Pakistan was priced at $463-467 per tonne.

Malaysian officials had also pointed out during discussions that Pakis­tani exporters were demanding higher prices for their rice, adding to the competitiveness challenge.

The PMO further noted that PM Shehbaz exp­ressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. Both leaders agreed to continue working closely to enhance ties across key sectors.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is expected to visit Kuala Lumpur early next year to further advance bilateral cooperation.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2024

