PSL 10 trophy unveiled in Quetta amid fanfare

PAKISTAN batter Haseebullah Khan shows the trophy to media and spectators during Sunday’s unveiling ceremony.—PPI

QUETTA: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 trophy arrived in Quetta on Sunday to a warm and festive welcome by cricket enthusiasts from across the city.

The trophy was brought from Quetta International Airport and escorted to the city centre, where fans showered rose petals on it and posed for selfies alongside officials.

An official unveiling ceremony was held in front of the Balochistan Assembly, attended by international cricketer from the province Haseebullah Khan, Quetta Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum and representatives from the Balochistan Sports Department.

Speaking to the media, the officials expressed their delight at the enthusiastic turnout and described it as a reflection of Balochistan’s enduring passion for cricket and sports in general.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2025