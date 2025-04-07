Sindhu’s roar

MIKHAIL Sholokhov, the great Russian writer of Quiet Flows the Don, perhaps never knew that there are rivers that do not flow quietly, whose roars are heard in the skies. The Rig Veda glorifies the Indus as:

“Sindhu in might surpasses all the streams that flow.

His roar is lifted up to heaven above the earth,

He with his wealth makes fertile both the worlds,

Even as a warrior, conquering in the field of battle.“

The Indus, known as Sindhu in Sanskrit, Sengge Chu (Lion River) in Tibetan, Aba­seen (The Father of Rivers) in Pashto, and Shendu in Chinese, has been more than just a river — it is the very lifeblood of civilisation. It has nurtured great empires, inspired poets, and sustained the cultures that flourished along its banks. From the Harappan cities of Mohenjodaro and Harappa to the thriving ports of medieval Sindh, the Indus has witnessed the rise and fall of human endeavours.

Today, the mighty Sindhu is being forced into submission.

Ironically, Pakistan — a country whose very name is synonymous with the Indus Valley — is now engaged in a precarious tampering with the river. It is as if the nation has forgotten that this river is not merely a body of water but a sacred entity, revered since time immemorial. In the Rig Veda, the river is praised for its boundless flow and divine blessings:

“Thou, Sindhu, like a warrior bold, dost dash against the hills.

Roaring, thou rushest like a bull with swift and mighty waves.“

The veneration of the Indus is not confined to ancient texts alone. The river is still seen as sacred in South Asian traditions. The Muslim saint Khawaja Khizr, often depicted as the protector of waters, is believed to reside in the Indus near Rohri, where he is revered as Zinda Pir by Muslims. Meanwhile, Sindhi Hindus revere him as Jhoolay Laal. These enduring spiritual connections prove that the Indus is not just a river — it is an identity, a legacy, and a force that shapes faith and culture.

But the Indus is also known for its defiant nature. Unlike the Quiet Don, the Indus has never been still. Throughout history, it has shifted courses with little warning, drowning towns, submerging fields, and altering trade routes. The last major shift occurred in the 19th century; in 1819, when a powerful earthquake in Kutch caused the Indus to change its course dramatically. Previous­­ly flowing towards the Rann of Kutch, the river was redirected westward, altering the region’s geography permanently.

Today, with ill-planned dams, climate cha­­nge, and unsustainable water managem­ent, the mighty Sindhu is being forced into submission. But history warns us: the Indus does not forgive. It does not forget. It roars in the heavens, and when it rises, it reshapes the land as it has done for millennia. Perhaps it is time to listen to the hymns of the past, respect the river’s natural course, and remember that it is not for humans to dictate the will of Sindhu.

When Alexander the Great first encountered the Indus during his campaign in the subcontinent (327-325 BCE), he was reportedly struck by its grandeur and vastness. Ancient accounts suggest that he compared the Indus to the Nile, noting its immense size and the fertility it brought to the surrounding lands. Some sources even mention that he believed the Indus and the Nile might share a common origin.

Ironically, the six controversial canals planned to be taken from the Indus to the Cholistan desert are almost on the course of the old river Hakra or Sarasvati, which is said to have dried up 5,000 years ago. If a river of the size and glory of the Indus could vanish forever, what climatic upheavals must have led to it?

Some experts bel­ie­­ve that the shifting sands of the Cho­l­is­tan desert played a role, slowly choking the riverbed with wind-blown sand, while rising temperatures caused excessive evaporation. Im­­agine a prolon­ged drought lasting a decade or more, followed by years of reduced rainfall, relentless desert winds reshaping the terrain, and the accelerating impact of extreme heat — such a combination could wipe out even the mightiest of rivers.

The Rig Veda glorifies Sarasvati thus:

“This stream Sarasvati with fostering current comes, forth from the mountains and unto the ocean. She, verily, spreads with her mighty splendour, surpassing all other waters in her greatness.”

If the great Sarasvati or Hakra could not be revived by nature itself, can we truly believe that a few artificial canals will rejuvenate the desert? However, unlike the Sarasvati, which faded into myth, the Indus continues to be a lifeline for millions. Like the Nile, the Euphrates, the Amazon, and the Yangtze, it will flow, feeding civilisations that depend on its mighty current. While history may witness changes in its course, its legacy remains eternal.

The writer is an expert on climate change and development and founder of the Clifton Urban Forest, Karachi.

