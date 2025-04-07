E-Paper | April 07, 2025

Britain incensed by Israel’s detention of its lawmakers

AFP Published April 7, 2025 Updated April 7, 2025 08:49am
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy meets Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt January 23, 2025. — Reuters/File
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy meets Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt January 23, 2025. — Reuters/File

LONDON: Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Saturday it was “unacceptable” that Israel had detained two UK lawmakers and denied them entry.

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, from the governing Labour Party, flew from London to Israel but were blocked from entering the country and deported, British media reported.

“It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities,” Lammy said in a statement.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support,” Lammy said.

He said the UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the Israeli prisoners and end the conflict in Gaza.

In a joint statement, the two MPs said they were “astounded at the unprecedented step” taken by Israel.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2025

