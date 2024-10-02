PM Shehbaz welcomes Malaysian PM to Pakistan on 3-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday welcomed Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

Upon his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian premier. He was also given a static guard of honour while 21 guns boomed in the background as a gesture of warm welcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and members of the federal cabinet were also present to welcome the visiting dignitary. The Malaysian prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Earlier today, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan reached Islamabad airport, where he was received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia Pacific) Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, the Foreign Office said on X.

During his visit, PM Ibrahim will meet with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, where they will discuss regional and global developments, according to a statement issued earlier by the Foreign Office.

They will also discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse sectors such as trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

The Malaysian premier would be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials.

Noting that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith, the FO had termed the visit an “important opportunity” to further strengthen ties between the two Muslim nations.

Ahead of Ibrahim’s arrival in the country, Islamabad was adorned with Malaysian and Pakistani flags.

PM Shehbaz and Ibrahim had last met in April this year on the sidelines of a special World Economic Forum meeting in Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister had extended an invitation to his Malaysian counterpart to visit Pakistan when he was re-elected after the February 8 general elections this year.