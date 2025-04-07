Haj flights to start from April 29

KARACHI: Haj flights are expected to begin on April 29, while 90,000 Pakistanis will perform Haj this year under the official government scheme, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said on Sunday.

Separately, Saudi authorities have imposed restrictions on Umrah, business and family visas for citizens of at least a dozen countries.

Umrah visa holders can only enter Saudi Arabia until April 13, and the restrictions are likely to last until mid-June. Pakistani Umrah visa holders have been instructed to return to their country by April 29.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, the minister said that preparations for the Haj, including vaccinations and training, are well underway, and training sessions for pilgrims will start on April 8.

Saudi Arabia announces visa restrictions ahead of annual pilgrimage

At the Haj training sessions, pilgrims will be briefed on essential health protocols and vaccination requirements, he said.

The Haj package cost has been set at Rs1,150,000 for short-term pilgrims and Rs1,050,000 for long-term pilgrims, he said.

The minister also shared that he had met Saudi officials and reviewed Haj arrangements. Speaking about the visa restrictions, Mr Yousaf clarified that Umrah visas were typically suspended before Haj to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2025