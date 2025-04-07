Power supply to Makran from Iran resumes

GWADAR: The power supply to all three districts of Makran, including Gwadar, Turbat and Panjgur, was restored on Sunday after 24 hours of blackout.

The power breakdown plunged the entire division into complete darkness after power supply from Iran via two 132kV transmission lines was suspended.

Pakistan imports electricity from Iran under long-term contracts to meet electricity demand in the coastal region, which is not connected to the national grid because of scattered population and the resultant commercial viability challenges.

According to a spokesperson for the Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco), the affected grid stations included 132kV Mand, Tump, Turbat, Hoshab, Panjgur, Jiwani, Gwadar Door, Gwadar Deep Sea Port, New Gwadar International Airport, Pasni, and Ormara.

The spokesperson added that Iranian authorities were contacted on the issue. They said work was being carried out to fix the fault which suspended the power supply.

“Power supply was restored on Sunday after the fault created in the distribution system on the Iranian side was fixed,” the Qesco spokesman said.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2025