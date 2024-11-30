E-Paper | November 30, 2024

Ipsos Pakistan joins DawnMedia’s ‘Breathe Pakistan’ initiative on climate change

Dawn Report Published November 30, 2024 Updated November 30, 2024 08:47am
Logo of Breath Pakistan campaign. — DawnMedia
Logo of Breath Pakistan campaign. — DawnMedia

KARACHI: DawnMedia has partnered with Ipsos Pakistan — one of the leading international research companies in Pakistan — for its climate change initiative ‘Breathe Pakistan’.

Ipsos Pakistan will be coming on board as a research partner and will be providing DawnMedia with different findings and data on climate change.

An MoU in this regard was signed between DawnMedia and Ipsos Pakistan CEO Abdul Sattar Babar, according to a statement issued on Friday.

According to the statement, the strategic collaboration aims to tackle environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices across Pakistan.

This agreement sets the stage for impactful initiatives, combining the strengths of both organisations to achieve their collective goals.

The agreement underscores the shared commitment of both organisations to work together for climate advocacy and ecological preservation, the statement added.

‘Breathe Pakistan’ was launched earlier this month to mobilise citizens to incorporate environmental sustainability into their daily lives.

Spearheaded by DawnMedia, the campaign is dedicated to raising awareness about the urgent need to address climate change by promoting sustainable practices such as tree plantation, reducing carbon emissions, and conserving natural habitats and much more.

Pakistan has been listed among 15 countries with the highest disaster risk, according to the World Risk Index 2024 report published last month.

A World Bank report released in December last year pointed out that eight out of 10 people in Pakistan were concerned about the impact of climate change. The report, Climate Silence in Pakistan, observed that climate change has profoundly affected Pakistan, manifesting in altered weather patterns and devastating floods.

According to government estimates, the unprecedented floods of 2022 claimed 1,700 lives and affected 33 million people in the country, serving as a testament to the devastating effects of climate change.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2024

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Solidarity with Palestine
Updated 29 Nov, 2024

Solidarity with Palestine

The wretched of the earth see in the Palestinian struggle against Israel a mirror of themselves.
Little relief for public
29 Nov, 2024

Little relief for public

INFLATION, the rate of increase in the prices of goods and services over a given period of time, has receded...
Right to education
29 Nov, 2024

Right to education

IT is troubling to learn that over 16,500 students of the University of Karachi (KU) have defaulted on fee payments...
A hasty retreat
Updated 28 Nov, 2024

A hasty retreat

Govt should not extend its campaign of violence against PTI and its leaders, thinking it now has the upper hand. Enough is enough.
Lebanon truce
28 Nov, 2024

Lebanon truce

WILL it hold? That is the question many in the Middle East and beyond will be asking after a 60-day ceasefire ...
MDR anomaly removed
28 Nov, 2024

MDR anomaly removed

THE State Bank’s decision to remove its minimum deposit rate requirement for conventional banks on deposits from...