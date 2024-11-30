Ipsos Pakistan joins DawnMedia’s ‘Breathe Pakistan’ initiative on climate change

KARACHI: DawnMedia has partnered with Ipsos Pakistan — one of the leading international research companies in Pakistan — for its climate change initiative ‘Breathe Pakistan’.

Ipsos Pakistan will be coming on board as a research partner and will be providing DawnMedia with different findings and data on climate change.

An MoU in this regard was signed between DawnMedia and Ipsos Pakistan CEO Abdul Sattar Babar, according to a statement issued on Friday.

According to the statement, the strategic collaboration aims to tackle environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices across Pakistan.

This agreement sets the stage for impactful initiatives, combining the strengths of both organisations to achieve their collective goals.

The agreement underscores the shared commitment of both organisations to work together for climate advocacy and ecological preservation, the statement added.

‘Breathe Pakistan’ was launched earlier this month to mobilise citizens to incorporate environmental sustainability into their daily lives.

Spearheaded by DawnMedia, the campaign is dedicated to raising awareness about the urgent need to address climate change by promoting sustainable practices such as tree plantation, reducing carbon emissions, and conserving natural habitats and much more.

Pakistan has been listed among 15 countries with the highest disaster risk, according to the World Risk Index 2024 report published last month.

A World Bank report released in December last year pointed out that eight out of 10 people in Pakistan were concerned about the impact of climate change. The report, Climate Silence in Pakistan, observed that climate change has profoundly affected Pakistan, manifesting in altered weather patterns and devastating floods.

According to government estimates, the unprecedented floods of 2022 claimed 1,700 lives and affected 33 million people in the country, serving as a testament to the devastating effects of climate change.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2024